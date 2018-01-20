Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI) The Anthropological Survey of India will carry out a research study on various genetic diseases and disorders, mainly Sickle Cell Anemia, prevalent among tribal communities in Kerala.

Sickle Cell Anaemia is an inherited disease characterised by red blood cells that assuming a sickle shape making normal life difficult in later stages of the sickness.

It had been reported largely among the tribal population in Wayanad, home to nearly 31 per cent of Adivasi communities in the southern state.

A government statement said here that ANSI, the apex agency involved in anthropological studies and field data research for human and cultural aspects, also agreed to open its field station at either in Attappady or Wayanad, two major tribal hamlets, for research.

An understanding in this regard was reached during a discussion held by state ministers K K Shylaja and A K Balan with various department heads at the ASI headquarters at Kolkata yesterday, it said Vinay Srivastava, ANSI Director, indicated that the study on genetic diseases could begin in this April with the support of the state Departments of Health and Tribal Welfare, the release said.

The agency also agreed to study the social issues triggered by the flow of migrant labours to the southern state in search of jobs, it said.

Besides this, ANSI also agreed in principle various proposals by the state government, including to carry out a social and anthropological study on tribal groups of Kerala, digitise their rituals and document their culture and take steps to conserve their traditional knowledge.

State Health Minister Shylaja and Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, A K Balan later said the cooperation with an agency like ANSI would be a great achievement for the state, the statement said. PTI LGK APR APR .

