New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh today received Kalam Innovations in Governance Award (KIGA).

Lokesh was awarded at an event here organised by the APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation.

The award was conferred on him by Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma for exemplary work in improving governance.

"This award is a testimony and a token of encouragement to work harder for the development of Andhra Pradesh. Post- bifurcation, as a young state, Andhra Pradesh has faced a lot of challenges," Lokesh was quoted in a statement.

He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has given a clear vision that state has to be among top three states in India by 2022.

Speaking at the event, he outlined a number of innovative initiatives taken by the state government in improving its governance.

The foundation was set up in the memory of former President A J Abdul Kalam. It works in various areas for development of the society. PTI JTR KJ .

