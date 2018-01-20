Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) The Army today bid farewell to a soldier who lost his life in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised in honour of Lance Naik Sam Abraham at Jammu-based White Knight Corps, a defence spokesman said.

He said a military send-off was organised, wherein, General Officer Commanding Crossed Swords Division among other military dignitaries, laid wreaths on behalf of Army Commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen D Anbu, and GOC White Knight Corps Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh.

Lance Naik Abraham, aged 34 years, belonged to village Poonakam of Allepey district in Kerala and is survived by wife Anu Mathew and daughter aged 1 year and 10 months.

"Abraham was a dedicated, brave and sincere soldier and a thorough professional. The nation will remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. He will continue to motivate the future generations," the spokesman said. PTI TAS ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.