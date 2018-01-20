Bareilly (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A bunch of maps related to the Army were found in a photocopy shop here, police said today, adding the shop owner has been taken into custody by military intelligence sleuths.

"Two youngsters had yesterday brought a bunch of maps (related to the Army) to the shop. They were heard saying that they would come later and take away the maps and the photo copies," a police official said.

"It was during this time that a team of military intelligence sleuths came, and took away the bunch (of maps).

They are interrogating the shop owner, Krishna Agarwal," he said.

When contacted, Bareilly SSP Jogendra Kumar said the matter pertained to Army Intelligence, and that the force had not shared any information with the police so far.

