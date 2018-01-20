Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Bihar Police has launched a probe after two bombs were found last night at Bodh Gaya where the Dalai Lama is at present on a visit, a top police official said today.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is likely to join the investigation shortly, Inspector General of Police, Patna zone, N H Khan said.

The two bombs were found from the pilgrimage centre after an explosion-like sound was heard amid stringent security measures in view of the Dalai Lama's stay.

"We have thoroughly sanitised the area where high security measures have already been there in view of the importance of the place. CCTV footages are being collected for investigation.

"The matter is being thoroughly probed by the ATS.

Moreover, a team of the NIA is likely to reach Bodh Gaya soon," Khan told PTI.

The bombs were found in the vicinity of the Kalachakra ground during an intensive combing operation by a police team led by DIG (Patna Range) Vinay Kumar, Khan had earlier said.

The explosion-like sound was heard shortly after the Dalai Lama completed his discourse and retired for the day at a Tibetan monastery, he said.

"During the operation, a burst thermos flask was found at the kitchen. This might have caused the sound," the IGP said.

Khan also said the bombs have been secured at a "secluded spot" where they will be defused by a bomb disposal squad.

"The two suspected explosive devices have been taken to a secluded spot where they could be defused safely. A bomb disposal squad has been rushed to Bodh Gaya. It is not yet known what material these suspected explosive devices are made of but experts available locally have said they were unlikely to detonate on their own," Khan said.

The Tibetan spiritual leader had arrived in Bodh Gaya on January 1 and he is likely to stay there for a month.

A host of key personalities, including Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, visited Bodh Gaya recently to get the blessings of the Buddhist monk.

In 2013, the Maha Bodhi temple, situated at the spot where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment, was rocked by a series of explosions in which five people, including two monks, were injured. PTI NAC JM CK SC CK .

