Raipur, Jan 20 (PTI) A 14-month-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs here today, police said.

The horrific incident took place in Anupam Nagar area today morning when the girl was playing outside her house, a police official told PTI.

CCTV footage of the spot showed the child, Riya Sahu, crawling on the street when two stray dogs attacked her, he said.

The dogs bit her severely before other residents of the area rushed and drove them away, he said.

Riya was taken to a local government hospital where she was declared dead.

Horilal Sahu, her father, who works as a labouer, had come to Raipur with his wife and two children from Sarsinwa village in Balodabazar district a few months ago in search of work.

The couple were away for some work while Riya and her five-year-old brother were at home, police said.

Enraged local residents accused the municipal corporation of failing to control the stray dog menace in the area. PTI TKP KRK .

