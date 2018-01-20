Mangaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) A Bajrang Dal activist here has been arrested on the charge of kidnapping a girl from Mumbai, who had allegedly eloped from here with a Muslim man and married him last year.

The girlÂ’s husband Mohammed Iqbal Choudhary had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Bombay High Court a few days after she was allegedly abducted from Mumbai.

Police said Bajranj Dal activist Sunil Pumpwell was arrested by Mumbai police on January 18.

He allegedly brought the girl along with her parents from Mumbai to Mangaluru in a car in the second week of last month.

Sangh Parivar outfits alleged that the girlÂ’s elopement was part of Â‘Love Jihad.' They had submitted a memorandum to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking her intervention on the issue when she visited the city on December 29.

The girl, daughter of a Sangh outfit leader, had been staying in a rented house within Mangaluru East police station limits.

Chaudhary had befriended her on social media three years back. They fell in love and eloped to Mumbai and got married in July last year, police said.

She had then submitted an affidavit in the police station here stating that she was living with her lover on her own volition and had not been forced by anyone, police said.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.