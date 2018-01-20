says Nadda New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda today said that the AIIMS and the Safdarjung Hospital were ready to provide all assistance to people injured in a blaze at a firecracker storage unit in Delhi's Bawana area.

The health ministry has also asked the hospitals to keep emergency services ready.

"I have directed officials of @MoHFW_INDIA to provide immediate support. Union Health Secretary has spoken to Chief Secretary Delhi. AIIMS trauma centre and Burn Unit Of Safadjung Hospital is ready to provide all support (sic)," Nadda tweeted.

Seventeen people were killed and two injured in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area this evening, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

"We have alerted the AIIMS and the Safdarjung Hospital to keep beds and emergency services ready to attend to any victims from the fire," Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said.

The union minister also extended his condolences to bereaved families.

"Deeply saddened by the fire incident in Bawana.

Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and I pray for speedy recovery to the ones who are injured," he said on Twitter. PTI PLB ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.