Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee today said the state government is spending Rs 17,000 crore towards the salary of employees of state-aided schools, the teachers should be more conscious about their duties.

Addressing a gathering on the 200th year celebration of the Hindu School here, Chatterjee said teachers should impart proper education to students so that they can excel both in academic field and as complete human beings.

"Presently the government is spending Rs 17,000 crore towards payment of teachers' salaries. The teachers should work towards elevating all state-aided schools to higher standard," he said.

To a request by Hindu School authorities to introduce teaching in English medium, Chatterjee said it can be done on an experimental basis along with the existing Bengali medium in state schools.

"In the past 25 years English had been abolished. That explains lack of spoken English teacher in your institution," he said hinting at the decision of the erstwhile Left Front government to stop teaching English at the primary level.

The minister expressed regret that "A section of people is trying to malign the teaching community by different means and malign the institution. This is not done." On the recent agitations at Presidency University and Jadavpur University, he said, "The academic atmosphere of both JU and Presidency is getting harmed because of five-six students." PTI SUS NN .

