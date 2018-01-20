Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 2115 hrs.

BES17 GA-TAXIS-2NDLD STRIKE Panaji: Tourist taxis remain off the road in Goa for the second day as the state government refuses to accept their main demand of exempting them from installing speed governors.

BES18 GJ-PADMAAVAT-THEATRES Ahmedabad: Some multiplexes and single-screen cinemas in Gujarat would not be screening Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film "Padmaavat", fearing violence, owners say.

LGB4 MH-COURT-LD SENTENCE Nashik (Maha): Six convicts sentenced to death by a court for the murder of three Dalit men over an inter-caste love affair in Sonai village of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra in January 2013. PTI KRK KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.