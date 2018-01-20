New York, Jan 20 (PTI) Actor Michal B Jordan believes it is a great time to be a person of colour in Hollywood.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the "Creed" actor said Hollywood is moving with the times when it comes to cultural diversity.

"It's the best time to be a person of colour in Hollywood who's creative and has original projects. Everybody wants that right now. That's how I feel - I feel it's a timing thing. I'm ambitious," said Jordan.

"I see what actors I look up to have, the types of platforms they have and their ability to create and tell stories they want - I want that. Why not?" he added. PTI RB SHD .

