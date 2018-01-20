Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) Bhagalpur today recorded Bihar's lowest minimum temperature at 4.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal minimum temperature, the Met office said.

In its forecast, the Met department said that Bhagalpur, along with Purnea, may witness tomorrow dense fog or very dense fog in the morning with cold day conditions.

While Patna may witness dense fog in the morning followed by mainly clear sky later, Gaya may witness fog or mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later, it said.

Cold day condition is declared when the minimum temperature touches 10 degrees Celsius or lower and the maximum temperature is 4.5 - 6.4 degrees Celsius below its normal, the Met office said.

As per the Met bulletin, Purnea recorded minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius while Gaya and Patna registered 7.4 and 8.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI AR JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.