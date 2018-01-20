Grains: Rice basmati and non-basmati prices firmed up at Grains: Rice basmati and non-basmati prices firmed up at the wholesale grains market on increased offtake by stockists following uptick in demand against tight supplies.

Wheat and maize also ended higher on scattered demand.

Traders said increased offtake by stockists backed by pick-up in demand against tight stocks position on fall in supplies from growing regions, mainly led to a rise in rice basmati and non-basmati prices.

In the national capital, rice basmati common and Pusa- 1121 variety edged higher to 8,100-8,200 and Rs 6,700-6,800 from previous levels of Rs 7,800-7,900 and Rs 6,400-6,500 per quintal, respectively.

Non-basmati rice permal raw, wand, sela and IR-8 also settled higher at Rs 2,325-2,375, Rs 2,375-2,425, Rs 2,800- 3,000 and Rs 1,975-2,025 from previous close of Rs 2,275- 2,325, Rs 2,325-2,375, Rs 2,700-2,900 and Rs 1,925-1,975 per quintal, respectively in line with basmati trend.

Wheat dara (for mills), which remained steady for the major part of the week, witnessed demand from flour mills towards the fag-end and finished higher at Rs 1,805-1,810 as against previous level of Rs 1,795-1,810 per quintal. Atta chakki delivery followed suit and ended higher by Rs 10 to Rs 1,815-1,820 per 90 kg.

Other bold grains, maize too went up by Rs 20 to Rs 1,340 -1,345 per quintal.(MORE) PTI SUN KPS SBT .

