Pulses: Prices of arhar and peas edged up on scattered Pulses: Prices of arhar and peas edged up on scattered buying by retailers and stockists at the wholesale pulses market during the week.

However, gram and lobia finished lower due to easing demand against adequate stocks position.

Traders said scattered buying by stockists helped arhar and peas prices to end in the positive zone.

Easing demand from dal mills against sufficient stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions weighed on gram and lobia prices, they said.

In the national capital, arhar and its dal dara variety moved up by Rs 50 and Rs 100 to Rs 4,350 and Rs 6,300-8,200 per quintal, respectively.

Peas white and green were also in demand and prices rose by Rs 50 and Rs 100 to Rs 2,800-2,825 and Rs 2,900-3,000 per quintal, respectively.

On the other hand, gram eased to Rs 4,250-4,800 against last close of Rs 4,300-4,850 per quintal on weak enquiries from dal mills. Its dal local and best quality enquired lower by Rs 100 each to Rs 4,800-5,200 and Rs 5,200-5,300 per quintal, respectively.

Kabuli gram small variety, however, moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at last level of Rs 6,000- 7,000 per quintal.

Lobia which remained steady for the major part of the week, met with resistance at the fag-end and lost Rs 200 to Rs 3,600-3,800 per quintal.(MORE) PTI SUN KPS SBT .

