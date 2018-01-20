Jaggery: The wholesale gur (jaggery) market ended on a Jaggery: The wholesale gur (jaggery) market ended on a steady note during the week with prices after moving in a tight range in the absence of worthwhile activity, settling with hardly any change.

Besides, ample stocks against negligible demand influenced sentiments.

On the other hand, Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets depicted a weak trend due to mounting stocks on relentless supplies amid limited offtake by stockists and retailers, and noted losses up to Rs 100 per quintal.

Marketmen said adequate availability of ready stocks in the market on constant supplies from manufacturing belts mainly pulled down gur prices in Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar.

In Delhi, gur Chakku, Pedi, Dhayya and Shakkar prices held unchanged during the period at Rs 2,800-2,900, Rs 2,900- 3,000, Rs 3,000-3,100 and Rs 3,100-3,200 per quintal, respectively.

At Muzaffarnagar, gur Laddoo dropped the most by Rs 100 to finish the week at Rs 2,600-2,700, followed by gur chakku which slipped by Rs 50 to end the week at Rs 2,450-2,650, and gur Khurpa prices stood steady whole week at Rs 2,400-2,500 per quintal.

Prices of gur Raskat also remained flat at Rs 2,200-2,300 per quintal on some support from beer makers.

Coming to Muradnagar, gur pedi and dhayya prices moved down from last week's closing of Rs 2,550-2,600 and Rs 2,650-2700 to end at Rs 2,500-2,600 and Rs 2,600-2,650, showing a fall of Rs 50 per quintal. (MORE) PTI SDG SUN SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.