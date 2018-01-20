Dryfruits: Wholesale prices of dry fruits such as almond Dryfruits: Wholesale prices of dry fruits such as almond and pistachio dropped in the national capital this week as demand from retailers and stockists weakened.

Sufficient stocks following increased arrivals from producing regions also put pressure on the prices, traders said.

Lower advices from overseas markets also dampened the trading sentiment to some extent, they said.

Almond California prices fell by Rs 100 to end the week at Rs 16,900-17,100 per 40 kg and its kernel traded lower by Rs 5 at Rs 600-610 per kg.

Almond gurbani and girdhi prices dropped by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 11,800-12,300 and Rs 4,800-4,900 per 40 kgs, respectively.

Almond kernel-gurbandi prices declined by Rs 50 to conclude at Rs 650-750 per kg.

Cashew kernel (No 180, 210, 240 and 230) prices were trading down by Rs 5 each to finish the week at Rs 1,065- 1,075, Rs 965-975, Rs 900-905 and Rs 800-810 and its kernel broken (2, 4 and 8 pieces) also traded lower at Rs 650-755, Rs 625-740 and Rs 545-655 against last week's closing of Rs 655- 760, Rs 630-745 and Rs 550-660 per kg, respectively.

Copra fell Rs 100 to finish at Rs 15,700-18,200 per quintal.

Coconut powder declined by Rs 100 to conclude at Rs 4,700-5,400 per 25 kg bag.

Kishmish Indian yellow and green traded lower at Rs 3,700-4,400 and Rs 6,400-8,400 against previous mark of Rs 3,800-4,500 and Rs 6,500-8,500 per 40 kgs bag.

Pistachio Irani, hairati and peshwari also drifted lower by up to Rs 50 to end at Rs 1,080-1,150, Rs 1,395-1,470 and Rs 1,555-1,600 per kg. (MORE) PTI DP SUN DPL SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.