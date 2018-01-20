KPs Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) BJP legislators today wore black ribbons and held protest dharna in front of the legislative complex and demanded setting up of truth commission to probe killings of Kashmiri Pandits and reason behind their exodus from the Kashmir Valley in 1990, as the forced exodus enters its 29th year.

Ahead of the commencement of the proceedings of the state legislature, the BJP legislators led by Surinder Ambardar batted strongly for setting up of truth commission.

In wake of eruption of militancy in the Valley, thousands of Kashmiri Pandit families were forced to leave their homes and hearths beginning from January 19, 1990.

Raising anti-Pakistan slogans and shouting "apne desh mein visthapan, manzoor nahi manzoor nahi" (exodus not accepted to us in our own country), they alleged the government was not serious about initiating confidence building measures like setting up of truth commission and removal of encroachments on KP properties in the Valley.

"In 1990, Kashmiri Pandits were en masse forced out from Valley and it was an attempt to put an end to a civilization in Valley. We demand setting up of truth commission to probe selective killings of KPs and destructions of their properties besides the circumstances that led to forcible exodus of KPs from Kashmir Valley," Surinder Ambardar said.

MLC Girdhari Lal Raina said the government should remove encroachment on the lands and properties of Kashmiri Pandits.

"We demand the government immediately remove these encroachments," he added.

Later, in the Legislative Council too, the BJP members raised the issue and demanded constitution of a truth commission in this regard. PTI AB DK TIR .

