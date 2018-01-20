arrives Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) Bodh Gaya was today put on high alert after two bombs were found in the pilgrimage town where the Dalai Lama is at present on a visit, even as an NIA team reached this evening to join the probe, top police officials said.

"A team of the National Investigation Agency reached Bodh Gaya late this evening. It will aid in investigations by the Anti Terrorist Squad of the Bihar Police which is camping at Bodh Gaya," Additional Director General of Police Vinay Kumar told PTI.

The two bombs were found from the town after an explosion-like sound was heard amid stringent security measures in view of the Dalai Lama's stay.

"Our team of forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad had reached Bodh Gaya last night. They removed the suspected explosive devices from the spot and kept them at a secluded spot where they will be defused later," the police official said.

"Although our experts have examined the devices, they are waiting for the central agency to have a look at the same before they are defused," he added.

Inspector General of Police, Patna zone, N H Khan said, "The entire pilgrim town has been put on high alert in view of the presence of the Dalai Lama and the constant influx of high-profile visitors who wish to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader." He said that an FIR has been lodged at the Bodh Gaya police station in connection with the recovery of the bombs.

The bombs were found in the vicinity of the Kalachakra ground during an intensive combing operation by a police team led by DIG (Patna Range) Vinay Kumar, Khan had earlier said.

The explosion-like sound was heard shortly after the Dalai Lama completed his discourse and retired for the day at a Tibetan monastery, he said.

"During the operation, a burst thermos flask was found at a refershments stall. This might have caused the sound," the IGP had earlier said.

An NIA spokesperson earlier said the agency has sent a team, including a superintendent of police-ranked officer and an explosives' expert, to visit the site.

"It is said that the blast happened in a flask kept under a generator at a tea shop opposite the ground. The police found some wires coming out. Later, searches were conducted in the vicinity by the police and two objects suspected to be improvised explosive devices were recovered," he said in a statement.

The Tibetan spiritual leader had arrived in Bodh Gaya on January 1 and he is likely to stay there for a month.

A host of key personalities, including Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, visited Bodh Gaya recently to get the blessings of the Buddhist monk.

"CCTV footages are being examined by forensic experts.

Suspicious-looking persons are being thoroughly frisked and interrogated. Entry of vehicles is being allowed only after they are thoroughly checked," Khan said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

In 2013, the Maha Bodhi temple, situated at the spot where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment, was rocked by a series of explosions in which five people, including two monks, were injured. PTI NAC JM SC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.