Raipur, Jan 20 (PTI) The unidentified body of a man was today found in ChhattisgarhÂ’s Sukma district with police recovering a note near the body which claimed that the man was killed for being a "police spy".

The body was recovered from the forests near Chintalnar and Burkapal villages under Chintalnar police station limits, police said.

"A handwritten note was found at the spot which informed that Naxals had killed the man for being a police spy. The man is possibly 20-25 years old," said the official.

He added that the man was hacked to death with sharp weapons and the body had been sent for postmortem.

A case had been registered and police investigations to identify the man as well as those who killed him are currently on, said the official. PTI TKP BNM .

