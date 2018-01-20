Mathura (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) The Brijbhoomi, a region around Mathura-Vrindavan, will mark the beginning of a 50-day long Holi festival from January 22.

The region starts the celebration from Vasant Panchmi, the first day of spring.

"Purnas say that Radha Rani on this auspicious day, for the first time had played Holi with Krishna" Govardhan Pitadhishwar Krishna Das Kanchan Das Maharaj said.

They both played Holi with flowers on this auspicious day, he said.

After the Vasant Panchmi, rose powder is tossed on the devotees as 'Prasadam' in all the temples here, Vijai Bahadur Singh, PRO at Srikrishna Janmasthan said, adding the practice would continue till 'Rang Bharani Ekadashi'. PTI CORR DPB .

