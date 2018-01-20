New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The CBI has arrested three people for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh purportedly on behalf of Saraswati Vihar SDM here, an agency official said today.

The CBI acted on a complaint from the owner of a club in Pitampura area.

"The complainant had alleged that the SDM, Saraswati Vihar, had sealed the said club. The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs three lakh on behalf of SDM, Saraswati Vihar, Delhi, for getting the complainant's said club desealed. After negotiation, the bribe was reduced," a CBI spokesperson said.

He said the agency laid a trap and caught the two accused alongwith one more person while accepting the bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from the complainant.

"Searches were conducted at the residence of all the three accused persons at Delhi, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The relevant documents have also been collected from the office of SDM, Saraswati Vihar, Delhi. The alleged involvement of said SDM is being looked into," he said. PTI ABS ABH .

