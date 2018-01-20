By K J M Varma Beijing, Jan 20 (PTI) China will organise various events around the world to celebrate the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, as part of its soft power push to highlight Chinese culture and traditions.

Spring Festival is the most important festival in the Chinese calendar, which falls on February 16. It also marks the eve of the Chinese New Year.

Celebrations traditionally begin from New Year's Eve and last until the Lantern Festival, the 15th day of the first lunar month.

This year China bids farewell to the year of Rooster and welcome the year of Dog.

In the Chinese lunar calendar, years are grouped into a 12-year cycle, with each year assigned to an animal symbols including rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

China aims to introduce its traditional culture and contemporary values to the international community and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, the ruling Communist Party of China said today.

Spring Festival activities such as parades, lantern displays, performances, sports events, forums, and tourism and sales promotions will be held in many countries around the world.

A series of publications, including books, films and animations, will be created for overseas audiences to help them understand the history and traditions of the festival.

