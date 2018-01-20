Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) Assam government has set up a one-man inquiry committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary MGVK Bhanu to probe the circumstances leading to the death of one person at Dhula in Darrang District in the intervening night of January 9 and 10.

Bhanu will also inquire into the subsequent road blockade in front of Dhula police station and police firing resulting into the death of another person, an official release said here today.

One person was killed early on January 10 when the police opened fire at Dhula to control a mob which attacked a police station alleging death of a person due to torture in custody.

The committee was directed to submit its report within 30 days from the date of issue of the Notification on January 17. PTI ESB NN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.