Greater Noida, Jan 20 (PTI) A court here today rejected the bail application of a man who claimed that he was falsely implicated in an accident case last year.

District and Sessions Judge P K Srivastava rejected the bail application of Atiq Ahmad, Chaman Prakash Sharma, District Government Counsel (DGC), said.

The complainant had alleged that Sukhpal Singh did not return home on November 3, 2017, and a day later, a search was launched following a complaint by the victim's brother, he said.

Singh's motorcycle and body was found by a police team, the DGC said.

The counsel of the accused had argued that Ahmad had been falsely implicated in the case as he was not named in the FIR nor arrested from the spot, and not familiar with the victim.

The accused's vehicle was not involved in the accident on November 3 and there were no witnesses, Ahmad's lawyer had claimed.

The DGC strongly opposed the bail pointing out that the facts of the case were seemingly horrifying and that hit the human conscience.

"The dead body was found trapped under the vehicle of the accused in a CCTV footage of a toll plaza. It has been filed on record at court," Sharma said.

Thereafter, the accused threw away the dead body at some distance and fled away, he claimed.

Ahmad was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, by the police. PTI CORR ANB .

