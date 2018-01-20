Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI) Kerala's prestigious annual Nishagandhi dance festival commenced here tonight, with Kerala Governor P Sathasivam inaugurating the event.

The governor also presented the prestigious 'Nishagandhi Puraskaram 2018' to renowned Bharatanatyam dancers, V P Dhananjayan and Shantha Dhananjayan, at the function.

The award comprises cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, a statuette and citation.

Congratulating the legendary dancing couple, the governor said, "The Nishagandhi Puraskaram that has been presented to them is a token of the love, respect and appreciation that the people of Kerala have for this extraordinary, made-for-each-other dancing couple." He said though classical art forms had gained larger acceptance among the tourists, the folk arts and artistes remain relatively ignored.

"I think we should also strengthen the activities to promote folk arts, so as to encourage and support the artistes who may be struggling due to lack of opportunities," he said.

Presiding over the function, State Tourism minister, Kadakampally Surendran said the festival had gained a status on par with internationally renowned dance fests like the Khajuraho, Mahabalipuram and Konark Dance festivals.

Though the event had started as a dance and music festival, the Nishagandhi festival was made into a dance-focused event so as to make it a much sought after dance event, he said.

The minister said music festival, 'Monsoon Raga', has now become a well-known cultural event.

An award, on the lines of the Nishagandhi Puraskaram, will be presented to renowned musicians as part of the Monsoon Raga musical event every year, he added.PTI UD BN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.