Greater Noida, Jan 20 (PTI) A district court has awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a Delhi resident for raping his 10-year-old step daughter in Noida.

Besides, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict who is a construction worker.

"Additional Session Judge Ram Naresh Maurya held Bhura Singh guilty and awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2000. He was held guilty on the basis of the statements of the rape victim, her mother, and medical reports which corroborated their version," District Government Counsel (DGC) Chaman Prakash Sharma told PTI today.

The woman, also a construction worker, had married Bhura Singh (30) after the death of her husband. The woman had a one-year-old daughter from her first husband.

Singh was living with her at Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi.

At the time of the woman's second marriage, her daughter was 8 years old.

Singh allegedly used to sexually harass and molest his step daughter. When she complained to her mother, she allegedly ignored the complaint.

In 2014, he took his step daughter to Noida and raped her. His step daughter was then 10 years old.

After returning home, the girl narrated her ordeal before her mother.

Following this, her mother lodged an FIR at Lajpat Nagar police station.

Later, as crime site was in Noida under Sector 49 police area, the investigation into the case was transferred to Noida.

The Noida Police had conducted investigation and filed charge sheet at Gautam Buddha Nagar district court here where the trial was also held. PTI CORR CK .

