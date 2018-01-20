Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today joined senior BSF officers at a wreath laying ceremony here to bid farewell to a border guard who lost his life in Pakistani firing in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

The wreath laying ceremony was held at frontier headquarters of the BSF at Paloura and rich tributes were paid to Head Constable Jagpal Singh.

The deputy chief minister, Inspector General of BSF Ram Awtar and others paid floral tributes to the jawan, a spokesman of the force said.

"The jawan commanded his duty post valiantly by giving a befitting reply to the enemy fire and sustained bullet injury on the upper thigh yesterday. He was immediately evacuated to a hospital where he later succumbed to injuries," the spokesman said.

The cremation will be done at his native village in Bhaisrli Nasipur in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Singh said that "as a peaceful country, we never initiated fire from our side but will never hesitate to give befitting reply if compelled".

He said the BSF has a history of bravery and this brave act had once again proved that the bordermen were always ready to sacrifice their lives when it comes to national security.

