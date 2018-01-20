New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The national capital witnessed extraordinary Kathak performances by differently-abled artistes at 'Flying Wings - An Integrated Dance & Music Festival' here today.

Organised by Delhi-based NGO Aamad Dance Centre, the dance and music festival held at the Kamani Auditorium was "an effort to bring a ray of hope, dignity, equality and inclusion of disabled people in the society".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the NGO for organising the festival calling it "an ideal occasion to bring out the empowering power of the arts".

The musical afternoon began with a dance performance on 'Khwaja Mere Khwaja' with artistes on wheel chairs, followed by a Kathak performance, 'Natak Sudha', choreographed by Rani Khanam, eminent Kathak artiste and founder of Aamad.

Other performances including 'Tarana', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Om Shanti' were performed by differently-abled artistes on wheel chairs and crutches.

"The art is connected with the soul irrespective of the disability. Spirit is important rather than the bodyparts.

With the aim to give an integrated platform to artistes we are planning to organise many programmes in the coming year," Khanam said.

She also talked about her upcoming programme 'Insearch- Ruhaniyat', which will consist Persian and Islamic influence 11th century onwards.

Aamad Dance Centre, since its conception in 1996, has worked to enhance integration and diversity in the arts by uniting people of all abilities. PTI MAH MAH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.