Disney ropes in Danny Strong to pen 'Oliver Twist' film
Published: 20th January 2018

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Disney Studios has hired Danny Strong to write the script for its modern musical take on Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist" .
The "Empire" co-creator will pen the script for the film, which will be helmed by Thomas Kail, according to The Hollywood reporter .
Producer Marc Platt, who was behind Broadway's hit musical "Wicked", will produce the project along with Jeff Kwatinetz.
"Oliver Twist" is one of Dickens' most famous works, which tells a story of an orphan boy, who moves from a life as an exploited child labourer to being under the wings of Fagin, a leader of a gang of London pickpockets.
Rapper Ice Cube and Kwatinetz are writing the treatment of the project, with Cube attached to play Fagin. PTI RB SHD .
