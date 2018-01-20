Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Disney Studios has hired Danny Strong to write the script for its modern musical take on Charles Dickens' "Oliver Twist" .

The "Empire" co-creator will pen the script for the film, which will be helmed by Thomas Kail, according to The Hollywood reporter .

Producer Marc Platt, who was behind Broadway's hit musical "Wicked", will produce the project along with Jeff Kwatinetz.

"Oliver Twist" is one of Dickens' most famous works, which tells a story of an orphan boy, who moves from a life as an exploited child labourer to being under the wings of Fagin, a leader of a gang of London pickpockets.

Rapper Ice Cube and Kwatinetz are writing the treatment of the project, with Cube attached to play Fagin. PTI RB SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.