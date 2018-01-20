Washington, Jan 20 (PTI) Drinking 100 per cent fruit juice does not increase blood sugar levels, a study has found, supporting a growing body of evidence that the drink has no significant effect on glycemic control.

The findings are consistent with previous research indicating that 100 per cent fruit juice is not associated with an increased risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

A comprehensive data analysis quantitatively assessed the relationship between drinking 100 per cent juice and blood glucose control.

Using fasting blood glucose and fasting blood insulin levels as biomarkers for diabetes risk, the systematic review and meta-analysis included 18 randomised controlled trials (RCT) to evaluate the impact of 100 per cent juice from fruits, such as apple, berry, citrus, grape, and pomegranate.

Type 2 Diabetes is a metabolic disorder where the body is unable to respond to insulin.

The first line of defense for preventing and treating Type 2 Diabetes is following a healthy lifestyle.

Eating right, exercising regularly and staying at a healthy weight are encouraged.

According to the study, published in the Journal of Nutritional Science, a 118 ml glass of 100 per cent juice counts as one serving (1/2 cup) of fruit, and can complement whole fruit to help individuals add more produce to their diets. PTI SNE SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.