Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Actor Ewan McGregor has filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, McGregor has citied "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The 46-year-old star has asked for joint custody of their three children: Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15 and Anouk, six.

In her response Mavrakis has asked for sole custody with visitation for her ex, according to the website.

The documents list the date of separation as May 28, 2017.

The couple announced their split last year in October.

The announcement came amid news that McGregor was spotted getting intimate with his "Fargo" co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. PTI SHD SHD .

