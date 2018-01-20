Bhopal, Jan 20 (PTI) A group of farmers launched an "indefinite fast" here today for various demands, including a provision of lodging criminal cases against those who abandon old cows.

The agitation is underway at BHEL Dussehara Maidan.

The group of around 50 farmers reached here on January 17 after covering a distance of 170 km in a series of prostrations (`Dandvat') in 16 days from Baura in Raisen district, claimed their leader Sunil Kumar Dixit.

"We are staging an indefinite fast. One of our demands is that a criminal case be registered against those who abandon cows after they stop giving milk. We are also demanding that a Gaushala (cow shelter) be opened in every village," said Dixit.

The farmers undertook "Dandvat Yatra" to Bhopal, covering the distance of 170-km in a series of prostrations on the road, he said.

Another demand of the group is that the government ensure proper minimum support prices for crops.

Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party supported the stir.

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, who met the farmers yesterday, said the state government should take cognisance of their 33-point charter of demands.

"The BJP-led state government has made hollow promises to farmers, who are not being given proper price for their produce. The government is misusing the money by holding `yatras'," Singh said.

AAP leaders also met the agitators today evening.

State BJP's spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said the government has already implemented several schemes which are related to the protesters' demands. PTI ADU MAS KRK .

