sheriff Los Angeles, Jan 20 (AFP) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking at a new person of interest in connection with the October mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead, the county sheriff said Friday.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed himself after the rampage, which he carried out from his suite in a hotel on the Strip in the gambling hub.

"I know and believe there's only one suspect who killed 58 people and injured hundreds more. All the evidence recovered in this case supports that theory," Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told a press conference.

Lombardo said charges were unlikely to be brought against Paddock's girlfriend Marilou Danley, but added: "As to any other people, the FBI has an ongoing case against an individual of federal interest. I will not be able to elaborate on that statement." (AFP) AJR .

