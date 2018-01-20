'close watch' New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into the blaze at a private factory in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area this evening in which seventeen people are fear dead, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is keeping a "close watch" on the rescue operations.

A massive fire ripped through the two-storeyed factory.

According to a Delhi fire services officials, the blaze started from a firecracker factory which has a rubber factory atop it on the second storey.

The police have so far confirmed nine deaths in the fire.

Expressing his grief over the "large number of casualties" in the fire, chief minister Kejriwal said he is keeping a "close watch" on the rescue operations.

"V(ery) sad to hear abt large no of casualties. Keeping a close watch on rescue operations," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

According to the Delhi Fire Services officials, seventeen people were feared dead in the blaze that engulfed a building in Bawana industrial area, housing a cracker and rubber manufacturing units.

Delhi Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"Learnt about a serious fire incident in a private factory at Bawana. Several casualties reported. Monitoring the situation. Ordered enquiry," Jain tweeted. PTI VIT CK .

