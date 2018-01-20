Bankura (West Bengal) Jan 20 (PTI) Four persons were arrested today after supporters of Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed in the Onda police station area here, police said.

According to the BJP, the incident happened at around 12.45 pm when one of its worker at Ramsagar party office was beaten up by TMC supporters.

"They ransacked our party office and beat up an elderly party worker," BJP Bankura district president Vivekananda Patra said.

Bankura SP Sukhendu Hira said some houses were damaged but the situation has been brought under control. "Section 144 under CrPC was imposed and we arrested four persons," Hira said.

State IT minister Bratya Basu was scheduled to address a meeting in the area, the SP said.

The TMC, on the other hand, dismissed the BJP's allegations.

TMC working president Arup Khan said the supporters of his party were attacked. "This is nothing new," he said.

PTI CORR JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.