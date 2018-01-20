Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Police have arrested five members of the Suresh Pujari gang including three 'shooters' for allegedly trying to extort money from a South Mumbai-based businessman.

The gangsters initially demanded Rs 50 lakh from the businessman over phone. After an incident of firing at a hotel at Bhiwandi, in which the Pujari gang was said to be involved, they began demanding Rs 1 crore, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dilip Sawant today.

If he didn't pay, he will face similar attack, the callers told him, the DCP said.

After he approached the MRA Marg police station here, a case of extortion was lodged.

"We kept an eye on his shop and the surrounding area and picked up Prathmesh Kotian (30) on suspicion yesterday.

His interrogation led to the arrest of Sanket Dalvi (25)," he said.

The duo told police that they worked for Pujari. While Kotian collected information about the extortion target, Dalvi arranged shooters for the gangster, Sawant said.

Based on the information given by Dalvi and Kotian, police today arrested three `shooters', identified as Prathmesh Kadam (22), Noor Khan (20) and Aniket Thakur (25), as they arrived in Dadar from Ratnagiri.

Two fire-arms, four rounds and some magazines were recovered from their possession, Sawant said.

"Noor Khan had executed the shooting at a hotel at Kongaon in Bhiwandi tehsil on January 10," he said.

A hotel receptionist was injured in the attack.

All five accused have been remanded in police custody till January 25, the DCP said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI AVI KRK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.