Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) The sixth and final round of the MRF FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2017, the MRF 43rd K-1000 Rally, is poised for a thrilling finish here tomorrow, with favourite and current points leader Gaurav Gill looking to claim his fifth championship title.

Three-time Asia Pacific Rally Champion Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif) is sitting pretty on 75 points.

However, Dean Mascarenhas, who has already sealed the INRC 3 category championship with 63 points, can still claim the overall championship if he wins this round and Gill finishes no higher than 11th place.

The MRF K-1000 rally will see 29 teams compete for top honours. It will take place near the Kadavigere gate, about two hours from the city, and boasts of two special stages of 14.9 km and 8.9 km.

The teams will run through the two special stages thrice, adding up to roughly 72 km of special stages.

In the INRC 2 category, Rahul Kanthraj and Vivek Y Bhatt (79 points) look good to take the championship but must finish ahead of Younus Ilyas and Harish K.N., who with 58 points can still pip them to the post.

In the overall team championship, Mahindra Adventure leads Arka Motorsports by 35 points with both having a chance of winning the championship.

Points table INRC: 1. Gaurav Gill (75 points) & Musa Sherif (85); 2. Dean Mascarenhas (63) & Shruptha Padival (63); 3. Rahul Kanthraj (47) & Vivek Y Bhatt (47); 4. Karna Kadur (43) & Nikhil Vittal Pai (43); 5. Amittrajit Ghosh (40) & Ashwin Naik (42) INRC 2: 1. Rahul Kanthraj (79) & Vivek Y Bhatt (79); 2. Younus Ilyas (58) & Harish K.N. (58); 3. Karna Kadur (50) & Nikhil Vittal Pai (50) INRC 3: 1. Dean Mascarenhas (100) & Shruptha Padival (100); 2. Daraius N Shroff (51) & Nitin Jacob (51); 3.

Punyabrata Barma (46) & Mrinmoy Saha (53). PTI BDN BN .

