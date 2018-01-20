Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) "Get Out" star Lil Rel Howrey is getting his own comedy sitcom at Fox.

The network ordered a comedy pilot called "Rel" that stars Howery, best known for playing TSA officer Rod Williams in the Jordan Peele-directed film, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The comedy is inspired by Howery's real life and will be executive produced by Mike Scully.

The actor also played Robert Carmichael in NBC's "The Carmichael Show". PTI SHD SHD .

