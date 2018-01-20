New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation organised a national consultation on Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) in rural Gurgaon to take stock of the Information Education Communication (IEC) aspect of the programme.

The two-day consultation inaugurated yesterday by the ministry secretary Parameswaran Iyer was attended by senior officers from states and SBM directors from across the country.

The participants focused on a variety of issues related to SBM (Gramin), including progress made so far and the way forward.

"The state IEC plans for 2018 were presented and discussed with the ministry. The ministry also held special sessions on resolving issues faced by the states on a case to case basis, with a special focus on Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

"Young professionals deployed as Zila Swachh Bharat Preraks in districts also attended the workshop and interacted with ministry officials to share the work being done by them at the grassroots level," a ministry statement said.

In his inaugural speech, Iyer expressed confidence that with the sustained and focused implementation that the mission was receiving by the states, prime minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Swachh Bharat by October 2, 2019 would be realised. PTI CSN TIR .

