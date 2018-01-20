Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) The central and state BJP leaders of Haryana today held a state level meeting at Jind to deliberate on the preparations of BJP national president Amit Shah's visit at Jind on February 15.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a motorcycle rally will be organized at a "very large scale" on the day of Shah's visit.

During the meeting, Khattar urged the party workers to be part of the motorcycle rally of one lakh motorcyclists which, he said, would be held in the presence of Shah.

The BJP national president would also inaugurate the party offices in 14 districts and lay the foundation stone of party offices for the remaining districts the same day, a party release here said.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala claimed the decisions so far taken by the BJP government in the state had been highly appreciated not only in the country, but also in other countries.

He said the decisions taken by the Haryana government were also being appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in national level meetings, which, he said, was a matter of pride for every Haryanavi.

Union Minister of Steel Birender Singh, Union Minister of State for Planning, Rao Inderjit Singh, State BJP In-charge Anil Jain, Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, state Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, were among others present in the meeting. PTI CHS CK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.