Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot today requested states to provide more reservation in jobs and education to persons with disabilities (PwD) in view of an increase in their population.

Their number has gone up after the implementation of 'The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act' with effect from April 2017, said the social justice and empowerment minister.

Speaking at a function organised by an NGO here, he said the Centre is in the process of issuing "Universal Identity Cards" to persons with disabilities.

"As of now, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments are implementing 6 per cent reservation in jobs for differently abled persons.

"After the implementation of the new Act, the number of persons with disabilities has gone up to nearly 6 crore from 2.68 crore earlier," he said.

"So there is a necessity to increase reservations for them. I request all the states to consider more reservations for them," Gehlot said.

He said the new Act is yet to be implemented by some states, including Telangana. All such states should take steps to implement the landmark legislation.

According to him, the Modi government has taken a slew of measures for the benefit of differently abled persons.

These include providing them with necessary gears such as hearing aids, wheelchairs and tricycles.

Addressing the event, Telangana BJP head K Laxman said the TRS government should create a separate department for the welfare of differently abled persons.

These persons should be provided necessary training to help them earn their livelihood, Laxman said. PTI GDK RSY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.