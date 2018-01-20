Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Chennai FC beat Cannanore Spirited Youths Club 3-1 to advance in the Don Bosco-Fr McFerran All India football tournament here today.

Maruoti Horizan recorded a hat-trick, finding the net in the 45th, 57th and 82nd minutes to star for the Chennai team.

Fayaz scored the goal for the Cannanore team in the 53rd minute.

In tomorrow's match, Puducherry Police takes on DBYC (Basin Bridge). PTI SS RC .

