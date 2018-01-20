Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa today undertook two sorties in a MiG-21 aircraft during his three- day visit to the Jaisalmer Air Force station in Rajasthan.

The Indian Air Force chief visited various operational as well as welfare facilities, defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said.

During his interaction with station personnel, he exhorted them to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and the need to be vigilant, with regards to security of assets and information.

Dhanoa reached the Jaisalmer Air Force Station on January 18 where he was received by station commander Group Captain M Bandopadhyay.

He was briefed on the operational status of the station, Ojha said in a release. PTI SDA KJ .

