Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) Experts today deliberated on the issues of indoor air quality in different settings and its impact on health in a summit here.

The one-day event 'Air-O-Thon' was organised by an NGO, Indian Pollution Control Association, at the Malviya National Institute of Technology.

It focused on indoor air quality and its management with issues related to it addressed by researchers, academicians and industry experts.

They discussed on design and development of air pollution control systems and air quality in different indoor micro environments among others. PTI SDA ANB .

