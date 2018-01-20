Ranchi, Jan 20 (PTI) Problems faced by industries should come to the Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority's board of directors for quick solution, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said here today.

He said during a meeting of the Jharkhand Industrial Area Development Authority, according to an official release.

"Efforts are being made to attract investors. Along with this, problem faced by established industries should also come to knowledge. Solution for such problems should come by holding meetings. It will benefit both the state and the industrialists," Das said.

The state government is promoting small and medium industries, the chief minister said. PTI PVR NN .

