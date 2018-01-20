Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Militants tonight hurled a grenade at a police station in south Kashmir's Shopian district, an official said.

The militants lobbed the grenade at the Shopian police station this evening. No damage or casualty was reported, he said.

The area has been cordoned after the incident, the official said. PTI SSB ANB .

