Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) "Dhadak", the Bollywood debut film of veteran actor Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar, will hit the theatres on July 2018.

The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, is an official remake of blockbuster Marathi film "Sairat".

Producer Karan Johar today took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film.

"6 months to 'DHADAK'. Releasing 20th JULY 2018! Directed by Shashank Khaitan and presenting Jhanvi and Ishaan," he tweeted.

While the film marks Jhanvi's first venture, Ishaan has already made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's "Beyond The Clouds". PTI SHD SHD .

