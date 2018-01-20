New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover today announced the market launch of its latest SUV model Range Rover Velar in India, priced between Rs 78.83 lakh and Rs 1.38 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company said it will start deliveries of the vehicle to customers from dealerships within a week to ten days.

"We have had a tremendous response to the Range Rover Velar and we are sold out till March," Jaguar Land Rover India President & MD Rohit Suri told PTI here.

He, however, did not share the total number of bookings so far.

JLR India had opened the bookings for the Range Rover Velar in December last year. The model will be sold in India as fully imported unit.

The new model is available in three engine options of 2- litre petrol, 2-litre diesel and 3-litre diesel.

The 2-litre engine variant in both petrol and diesel options are priced between Rs 78.83 lakh and Rs 91.86 lakh, while the 3-litre diesel variant is tagged at a price ranging from Rs 1.1-1.38 crore (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The Range Rover Velar is positioned between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport. It is equipped with features such as torque-on-demand all-wheel-drive (AWD) system for all-terrain performance and agility.

Jaguar Land Rover India had posted 49 per cent increase in total sales at 3,954 units in 2017 as against 2,653 units in 2016.

"Last year our business grew exponentially. This is a reflection of more and more JLR products becoming popular in India," Suri said.

JLR's SUV portfolio in India includes Discovery Sport (starting price Rs 42 lakh), Range Rover Evoque (Rs 44.44 lakh), Discovery (Rs 71.38 lakh), Range Rover Sport (Rs 93.82 lakh) and Range Rover (Rs 1.66 crore). PTI RKL BAL .

