Sentosa (Singapore), Jan 20 (PTI) Shiv Kapur navigated his way carefully for an even par score through 10 holes to provisionally lie at Tied-13th place as play was once again disrupted by weather at the SMBC Singapore Open here today.

Kapur, five-under through 36 holes, had one birdie and one bogey in his 10 holes on the third day, when play was stopped.

Jyoti Randhawa, who completed 15 holes of his second played another 15 on an extremely long day and was three-under for the tournament in Tied-23rd.

At one stage, Randhawa went into shared lead as he found six birdies in his next nine holes but was derailed by a bogey on seventh and a double on ninth, the closing hole for him.

In the third round, Randhawa was one-over through 15 holes.

The other Indians to make the cut, Gaganjeet Bhullar was four-over through 11 and slipped to T-44th, while Arjun Atwal (74) was T-50 and S Chikkarangappa, four-over through 16, was T-57.

Thai players Danthai Boonma and Chapchai Nirat currently lead the field. Only six players completed round three, which was suspended due to bad weather.

Danthai finished 15 holes before play was suspended at 6.20pm local time. He fired six birdies against a lone bogey to bring his current total to nine-under-par.

Chapchai, who started round three with a seven-under-par 135 total, brought his score down even further after totaling two-under-par through nine holes.

Seven players are currently tied-third at seven-under par. The group includes Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and South Africa's Shaun Norris as well as Ryo Ishikawa.

62 players will resume round three on Sunday, 7.40am Singapore time.

