Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) A Kashmiri bookshop, housing over 80,000 books, has found an entry in the Limca Book of Records, 2018.

Gulshan Books, a leading publishing house in the valley which runs a bookshop-cum-cafe on Nehru Park in the middle of Dal Lake, has been featured in the new edition of the records book.

Under the title, "Only bookshop-library on a lake", the Limca Book of Records writes "Gulshan Books, a bookshop set up in May 2016, has a reading room, a cafe, and over 80,000 books.

"The bookshop can be reached by a shikara ride and the owner of the shop, Sheikh Ajaz Ahmad (46), offers free shikara rides to people keen to read books on Kashmir and its literature".

Ajaz said he felt proud of the entry and "It has come as a surprise". PTI SSB DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.